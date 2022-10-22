MTN8: Lorch challenges Orlando Pirates to believe they can beat Mamelodi Sundowns to titles

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch says they have a good team and self-belief remains to break Mamelodi Sundowns' supremacy.

Lorch comments on Pirates' strength to challenge Downs

The Brazilians have been dominating domestic football in recent seasons

Chiefs are rarely mentioned in title discussions

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns have been dominating the Premier Soccer League, highlighted by a record-extending five straight league titles in as many seasons. They have also been picking trophies from knockout competitions and last term they completed a domestic treble. But SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt feels Pirates have assembled a strong squad under Jose Riveiro to challenge Masandawana’s dominance and Lorch has responded to that.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Firstly, we have a good team. We just need to believe in ourselves that we have a good team, you know. We need to have belief as individuals too, that we deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,” Lorch told iDiski Times. “If we don’t believe that, there’s nobody who’s going to stop Sundowns. But first, we need to believe in ourselves, we’re a big team, and we have individual [brilliance] but if we don’t believe, it will be difficult for us to challenge [for titles].

“I think you need to know you’re playing for a big team and playing for a big team comes with a lot of pressure you know, so I think we just… we just need to believe in ourselves. We need to believe we have the talent to compete for the league. The difference is the belief, you need to believe in yourself. That’s why I’ve been saying if we can believe more in ourselves, we can achieve more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Pirates have been tipped as PSL title contenders this season, Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs are rarely mentioned. Amakhosi have also been struggling to match Sundowns' quality in recent seasons. Ironically, Pirates are being touted as Masandawana’s challengers in a campaign in which they are inconsistent.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? One step for Pirates to break Sundowns’ supremacy is denying the Tshwane giants a place in the MTN8 final. The two teams square off at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg showdown on Saturday.