MTN8: Letsholonyane could decide the final for Highlands Park against SuperSport United – Mphela

The 2019 Wafa Wafa ambassador has backed Amatsantsantsa to emerge victorious over the Lions of the North

Former striker Katlego Mphela believes SuperSport United have the edge over as the two Premier Soccer League ( ) sides are set to meet in the MTN8 final this weekend.

However, ‘Killer’ has warned coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops to respect the Lions of the North who are one of the fittest teams in the top-flight.

Amatsantsantsa are making it to the final for the third season in a row whilst coach Owen Da Gama’s men are through to their first in the top tier, but the former Bafana Bafana striker believes midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s effect will help the Tembisa-based side.

“Of course SuperSport are the favourites for me because they have played a number of finals and won trophies, they have the necessary experience and if you check their games you can see their team is a well-oiled machine,” Mphela told Goal.

“However, you will never know what can happen in a Cup final because Highlands Park is in the final to win. There’s no easy game in the Cup but I think SuperSport has the edge.”

Following their loss to 2018/19 Wafa Wafa champions , the 34-year-old Brits-born legend has warned his former team to never underestimate the ever running former National First Division (NFD) champions.

“SuperSport have been a good team in the past few seasons and their track record speaks volumes as far as Cup finals are concerned,” continued ‘Killer’.

“I think one of the reasons they are in the final is because of the loss last season. They are motivated and they will know how to handle the game especially a Cup final.

“My advice to them is to go there and do the job as early as possible because undermining Highlands Park will make things difficult for them.

“They may be better in terms of experience and the fact they beat Sundowns in the semi-finals, but Highlands are competitive. They will be a difficult team to beat and I have watched their previous games. They stick to their game plan and run at the opponent until the final whistle.

“My point is that they must not allow the game to go to extra time because they are playing against one of the fittest teams in the league.”

Moreover, the former hitman also believes that having ‘Yeye’ in Da Gama’s squad could also work in their favour at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I think having Yeye is a boost for Highlands Park because he has played in many Cup finals. He is experienced and has also played for SuperSport,” he said.