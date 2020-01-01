MTN8 - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Where the Soweto Derby could be won or lost

The historic stadium will be at the centre of the South African football universe when two of the biggest clubs in the country clash

and will go head to head on Sunday in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg match in an encounter that promises to be an absolute cracker.

The Buccaneers are taking a 3-0 aggregate lead into this eagerly anticipated match which will be played at the largest stadium in Africa, FNB Stadium.

Both teams arrive into this fixture with contrasting fortunes with Chiefs winless in their last two matches, whereas Pirates have won their last two games.

More teams

Goal highlights key areas where the Soweto Derby could be won or lost by either side this weekend.

Chiefs' Defensive Woes

The Amakhosi defence will be under the spotlight once again having produced shaky performances in big matches this season.

Against their bogey team, , Chiefs were fortunate to concede just once in their 2-1 win in the MTN8 quarter-final match as they give away many chances to the opposition which were not taken.

Chiefs were then exposed and punished by ' prolific strikers Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile, before Themba Zwane put the icing on the cake for Masandawana with a late goal to seal a 3-0 win over Amakhosi in a match.

The Glamour Boys started the semi-final first-leg match against Pirates well and they should have scored first, but their defensive demons soon sneaked into their game and they ended up conceding three goals.

Pirates will look to expose Chiefs' defensive woes with coach Gavin Hunt's side having conceded seven goals in five games this season and kept just two clean sheets in the process.



The likes of Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa will fancy their chances against Amakhosi's leaky defence having already scored goals in the first-leg clash last weekend.

If Pirates score first they could effectively and logically end Chiefs' hopes of reaching the final and the Buccaneers have netted in each of their last eight matches.

The Midfield Battle

The outcome of the Soweto Derby may depend very much on the midfield battle between Ben Motshwari and Njabulo Blom.

The experienced Motshwari got the better of Chiefs' 20-year-old sensation Blom, who struggled to stamp his authority in the middle of the park in what was his second Soweto Derby appearance in the first-leg match.

Motshwari was one of the standout players on the pitch as he dominated the midfield battle by regaining possession and distributing the ball well which enabled Pirates to control the match.

It was a match which saw Thabang Monare make his debut for Pirates and he also impressed having been partnered with his former teammate Motshwari and it made things easier for him.

The duo, who were regulars for Wits as they won the league and cup (MTN8) double in the 2016/17 season, also started together in the midweek win over Bloemfontein in the PSL clash as they rekindle their dominant midfield partnership.

On the other hand, Blom, who seems to be Hunt's first-choice central midfielder at the moment, has been partnered with Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus as the accomplished tactician searches for his best midfield pairing.

Lebogang Manyama has struggled in the right-wing position as he is unable to influence matches thus far this season and he was substituted at half-time in the midweek draw against TS Galaxy in a PSL match following a poor first-half display.

Chiefs dominated matches last season with the 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Season operating as a central midfielder as he was able to set the tempo of their team's play and most importantly, create and score goals.

Hunt will have to ensure that his midfield is up to the task against his former players at Wits, Motshwari and Monare as the duo could be key to another Soweto Derby win for Pirates.

Khama Billiat Factor

We are in for another intriguing battle between Billiat and Pirates' improving defence which has kept two successive clean sheets after starting the league campaign with two consecutive 1-1 draws.

The Zimbabwe international was Amakhosi's best player in the last Soweto Derby encounter and his exploits could have changed the outcome of the match had he been prolific in front of goal.

Billiat was able to penetrate the Bucs defence with mesmerising skills and blistering pace in the opening 15 minutes of the match in which Chiefs could have easily grabbed a 2-0 lead.

The 2015/16 PSL Footballer of the Year missed the target from close range, before his pass to Leonard Castro saw the Colombian striker miss a sitter and then Pirates took control of the match after Zakhele Lepasa's opening goal.

Chiefs have a scoring problem having netted once in their last four matches and Billiat has looked the likeliest to score in their games thus far, but he is yet to find the back of the net this term.

Article continues below

There is no doubt Billiat has the ability to single-handedly inspire Amakhosi to a win over the Buccaneers in Nasrec, but he will have to find his scoring boots in order to do so.

Pirates' stand-in coach Fadlu Davids' message to his players will be 'keep a clean sheet and we will reach the final' with the team holding a healthy lead from the first-leg encounter.

This means it will be important for Bucs to keep Billiat quiet to stand a good chance of avoiding defeat on the day.