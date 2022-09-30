Amakhosi midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has asked for forgiveness from AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu over the fallout of his move to Amakhosi.

Sithebe seeks truce with Zungu

His Chiefs transfer generated friction

Hopeful ahead of MTN8 semifinals

WHAT HAPPENED? Sithebe joined the Glamour Boys before the 2022/23 campaign as a free agent from AmaZulu.

However, his transfer was saga-filled as there were claims he had already entered into an agreement with the Naturena club before he had entered into the last six months of his contract with AmaZulu.

He was, consequently, frozen out of the team for the second half of the Premier Soccer League season as the rumours angered Zungu, but Sithebe has now spoken about the situation that put him at loggerheads with the KZN club’s officials.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "As I said before, the chairman knows what happened, and I didn’t talk with him. Everything I heard was from the newspapers," he told reporters, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I don’t know if we did see eye-to-eye with him or what. That’s why I said whatever happened, I’m sorry to him, so if he also forgives me, then it’s good. I think he also knows where the mistake was.

"All I can say is, first, we are playing the first leg at home. If we can score more goals and, obviously, when we go away, we know that we have those goals. When we go there, we just know we have to maintain that game.

"I think this is what we need to do. Then go to the second leg and wait for them, obviously with a plan then we get more goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since his arrival, Sithebe has been a regular first-teamer under coach Arthur Zwane.

He is expected to feature when Amakhosi face AmaZulu for the first leg semi-final of the MTN8 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium before the second leg, which will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.

The MTN8 presents the two sides with a good chance to claim a trophy at the end of the season.

WHAT IS MORE FOR SITHEBE AND CHIEFS: Amakhosi and Usuthu shared the spoils from a 0-0 draw in their last meeting in the Premier Soccer League. Sithebe would have had the last laugh over his former club had Dillon Solomons converted a 23rd-minute penalty.