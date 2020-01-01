MTN8: Kaizer Chiefs defender Frosler returns for Orlando Pirates clash

The Amakhosi defender has been certified fit for the Soweto derby after missing the last two games due to injury

coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that right-back Reeve Frosler is back from injury and is available for selection for Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg clash against at FNB Stadium.

The defender returns after missing the 3-0 first-leg loss to Pirates as well as last Wednesday’s 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TSG Galaxy.

In Frosler’s absence, Hunt first played Ramahlwe Mphahlele at right-back against Pirates, before Kgotso Moleko stepped into that position against TS Galaxy.

“Yes, Reeve trained well on Friday and will be available for selection,” Hunt told the Kaizer Chiefs official website. “We must limit talking much and do our talking on the pitch.”

Chiefs face what appears to be an insurmountable task of overturning the 3-0 first-leg defeat by Pirates.

Hunt’s men need to beat Pirates convincingly and Hunt believes that it is possible to stage a successful comeback.

The Amakhosi coach states that they have to score first and avoid conceding which would further place Pirates in an advantageous position with an away goal.

“The most important thing on Sunday afternoon is to win the match,” said Hunt.

“There is no question, we are starting the match trailing 0-3 against a side that is capable of beating any team in the league. The first aim going into the match is to win the contest.

“For them, it will be a matter of resuming the match from 0-0. We cannot afford to concede a goal. If we concede it will be a tall order to recover. I do not look much at what happened during the midweek games, I plan for the next match.

“I have heard a lot of talk that they did not play their full strength, but I do not buy into that. They have a squad of good enough players to play at any time.”

Chiefs go into Sunday’s match having struggled to win in their last two matches.

While Frosler is available to play, it is not yet clear if 17-year-old midfielder Keletso Sifama is back from injury as well but striker Samir Nurkovic is yet to return.