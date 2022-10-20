MTN8: Kaizer Chiefs break silence on Bimenyimana's absence ahead of AmaZulu FC clash

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has commented on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's absence with a clash against AmaZulu FC looming.

Bimenyimana was reported to be out for a month

Zwane confirmed that the Burundian star is injured

Chiefs are set to battle it out with AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi international was reported to have sustained a thigh injury which ruled him out for a month ahead of Wednesday's PSL clash against TS Galaxy.

Bimenyimana did miss the game, but Chiefs did not disclose why the 24-year-old striker was absent as the Glamour Boys fought back to hold Galaxy to a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium.

Zwane has now divulged that Bimenyimana is indeed injured and that he will only know on Friday how long the former Rayon Sports star will be out for.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY: “We will get the doctor’s report tomorrow (Friday) because we have an off day today,” Zwane told the media on Thursday.

“I don’t know how long he will be out for. What I know is that he has a little challenge here and there but we are still waiting for the doctor’s report.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana's injury has come as a massive blow for Chiefs as he is one of the team's most influential players. The towering player has netted six goals from six matches in the PSL and his absence leaves a big void in the club's striking department.

Khama Billiat has had to be deployed as a centre forward, but he is yet to score this season, while Ashley du Preez has blown hot and cold leaving Zwane with a predicament.

The 49-year-old tactician has a big call to make regarding who leads the attack during Amakhosi's upcoming games if indeed Bimenyimana is out for four weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? A trip to the biggest city in KwaZulu-Natal Province, Durban where they will take on AmaZulu in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg match on Sunday.

Chiefs are trailing on the away goals rule as Usuthu held them to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg clash in Johannesburg three weeks ago.