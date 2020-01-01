Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Orlando Pirates (0-5 agg): Dominant Bucs ease into MTN8 final

Deon Hotto produced a Man of the Match performance to help the Buccaneers reach the MTN8 final for the first time since 2014

secured a comfortable 2-0 win over in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg match at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fortune Makaringe opened the scoring as he netted his second goal in the Soweto Derby before Linda Mntambo sealed Bucs' victory on the day and they won the semi-final tie 5-0 on aggregate.



Amakhosi were hoping to overturn a 3-0 deficit having been held to a 0-0 draw by TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match in midweek.

Coach Gavin Hunt made three changes to the team which faced Galaxy with Yagan Sasman, Anthony Akumu and Leonardo Castro all making their return to the starting line-up.

More teams

While the Buccaneers were looking to avoid a defeat in order to reach the final following their 1-0 win over Bloemfontein in a PSL match on Wednesday.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer, who had returned from , also made three changes to the team which took on Celtic with Thulani Hlatshwayo, Fortune Makaringe and Deon Hotto all making their return to the starting line-up.

Chiefs applied some early pressure on Pirates as they looked to grab an early goal which could have unsettled the Bucs defence.

However, the Buccaneers backline was solid and compact with Zinnbauer having deployed three central midfielders, Motshwari, Monare and Makaringe just in front of the defence.

Amakhosi suffered a blow when influential right-back Reeve Frosler went down injured and he was replaced by Siphelele Ntshangase just 23 minutes into the game.

The momentum was with Pirates after the cooling break with Makaringe flashing a shot across the face of goal, before Vincent Pule hit the side-netting with a powerful shot.

However, it was Chiefs, who finished the half the stronger of the two sides and they had a chance to score after goalkeeper Richard Ofori failed to punch the ball away from danger.

The ball fell for Parker in the box, but his scuffed effort was cleared away by Monare and the score was 0-0 at the interval with Pirates leading 3-0 on aggregate.

It was end-to-end stuff after the restart with Zakhele Lepasa bursting into the Chiefs box, before firing straight at Daniel Akpeyi in the hosts' goal-posts.

Almost immediately at the other end, Ntshangase watched in disbelief as his effort beat Ofori, but the crossbar came to Pirates' rescue and they cleared their lines.

The deadlock was then broken in the 59th minute following a quick counter-attack with Akpeyi parrying Deon Hotto's low effort into Makaringe's path and the midfielder scored with a simple tap in to make it 1-0 to Pirates.

Hunt responded by introducing Lebogang Lesako and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and the Glamour Boys pushed forward in numbers, but they were left vulnerable at the back with Bucs launching quick counter-attacks.

Article continues below

It was soon 2-0 to Pirates when Man of the Match Hotto was sent through on goal and he set-up second-half substitute Linda Mntambo, who made it 2-0 to Pirates with 10 minutes left.

Chiefs were then reduced to 10 players in stoppage time when Erick Mathoho received his second yellow card and ultimately, Pirates emerged 2-0 winners on the day.

As a result, Pirates will now take on in the final on December 12 after winning the semi-final tie 5-0 on aggregate, as Chiefs bowed out of the tournament.