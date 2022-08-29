MTN8: How half-time talk inspired Mamelodi Sundowns to SuperSport United win - Mokwena

The former Chippa United coach praised Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir who won the game for Masandawana against their city rivals

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has disclosed what he told his players at half-time of their clash against SuperSport United on Sunday evening.

Having been frustrated by Matsatsantsa's defence in the first half, Masandawana came back a revitalized side in the second half and they scored twice to claim a 2-0 win in an MTN8 quarter-final match.

"Congratulations first to Mamelodi Sundowns, congratulations to the club, the supporters, congratulations to these incredible football players," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"A well-deserved win, we beat a very good side on a day when they actually gave a lot out and congratulations to our players and coaches for the win."

Marcelo Allende and Abubaker Nasir proved to be inspired substitutes as they came off the bench to score two late goals for Sundowns.

"The message at half-time was for us not to be anxious, we knew they will continue to have the five [at the back] but the five is determined by where our full-backs go you know,' Mokwena explained.

"If you go a little bit higher then you allow [Onismor] Bhasera to be the fifth defender but if you go a little shallower, Thapelo Morena or Khuliso Mudau, then the movement from Thapelo [Morena] to see for the first goal, you bring him short and you look for the space behind.

"But it was a good performance, good energy, good commitment from our players and not an easy one but very good," he continued.

"Congratulations also to our subs, Marcelo Allende came in and did the job, Nasir came in and did the job, Mothobi [Mvala] was also good when he came on, Sipho Mbule was also very good.

"Sipho Mbule helped us to gain more control. Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns, well deserved victory."

The two teams will now meet in a PSL match on Friday with SuperSport hosting Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium.