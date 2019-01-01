MTN8: Highlands Park will grow from SuperSport United defeat – Da Gama

The Lions of the North manager has credited his side for reaching the final, but believes they will improve as they soldier on

coach Owen Da Gama has stated that the MTN8 final loss to SuperSport United will prepare his team for better things in the future.

Da Gama has explained how his team is on a journey whilst drawing inspiration from the fact they have reached a major cup final in their second season in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Lions of the North boss has praised his troops, stating that they have done well to reach the final and they will do introspection on their 1-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Getting the team right is a journey and a process and this is one of those speed bumps and the hiccups that you get. We have learned how to lose in a final. We know what it is to lose in a final and we are just going to grow from that,” Da Gama told the media in a press conference.

“I am such a positive human being and I believe that we don’t lose, you win or you learn. I think we have learned a lot and we will take a lot from this and we will grow.”

Speaking about reflecting on their major achievement, the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has called for introspection to measure their progress in cup football.

“There are a lot of teams that have been in the top flight for many years but have not tasted what we have tasted in such a short period," continued.

"All credit must go to the players, they have done fantastically well and we will keep leaning.

“We have to do some introspection and look at the things that we can improve and just try to be a better team and not take this as the end of the world. This is the start of the journey for us."

Meanwhile, the former coach will look to challenge for the upcoming Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cups as they want to clinch their first silverware in the top flight.

On the other hand, Da Gama will also target a decent finish at the end of the season for them to participate in the MTN8 next campaign.