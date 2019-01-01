MTN8: Highlands Park not under pressure in semi-finals – Ndoro

The Lions of the North hitman has praised his coach, stating he has managed to put the suffering at Ajax behind him

striker Tendai Ndoro believes they have the quality to challenge for trophies but remains cautious when it comes to their Premier Soccer League ( ) ambitions.

Fresh from a 1-0 win over in the MTN8 quarter-finals, the Lions of the North are now preparing to face in their first leg match of the MTN8 semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Moreover, the Zimbabwean hitman also explained how he has put behind the frustrations of not playing football after he was found guilty of registering with three clubs in one season whilst on the books of Cape Town.

“We have quality in the team, but we don’t want to put pressure on ourselves by saying we want to win league or MTN8 Cup,” Ndoro told the Daily Sun.

“I don’t want to talk about that [Ajax saga], it’s water under the bridge. It’s gone and won’t come back again. We learnt both PSL and club [Ajax] they learnt from it."

After parting ways with the Urban Warriors, the former Buccaneers hitman has since found a new football home in Tembisa and has praised coach Owen da Gama's technical staff for giving him a chance to revive his career.

“Highlands is a football family, they believe in me. I am helping the youngsters who are also looking up to me like Peter Shalulile, he is doing well learning from the best," he expressed.

“It’s good to be around such an environment. I feel that I am home at Highlands. Where there is love, there is everything.

“It’s more important to be where you are wanted, and valued, it’s nice to be here."

Although the former Chicken Inn forward is yet to find the back of the net for his club this term, he will be expected to spearhead their attack against Rise and Shine in the MTN8 semi-finals at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.