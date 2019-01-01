MTN8: Highlands Park have nothing to lose against SuperSport United – Furman

The Amatsantsantsa midfielder has challenged his troops to respect the Lions of the North in the Cup final

As the build-up to the final of the MTN8 gathers momentum, SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman has urged his teammates to guard against complacency when they meet in the final.

Furman also explained that he is ready to face former teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who recently joined the Lions of the North, saying he called to congratulate him on finding a new club.

The three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are looking to end their trophy drought after losing to in the final last season and the skipper wants to lift this year's trophy.

“They have got nothing to lose and they come into it feeling like it is a huge achievement to get there and they want to go a step further,” said Furman as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“If we undermine them we will be in trouble. If we take our foot off the gas, they are dangerous and they have very good players in their team.

“We have to play this game as though it is one of the biggest teams. This is a cup final and there is a trophy at the end of it and that is what we are playing for.

“We don’t need any motivation to be right at the top of our game and that trophy waiting to be lifted at the end of the game.”

Coach Owen Da Gama’s men have reached their first cup final in the top flight and will lock horns against Amatsantsantsa on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, and Furman admits that facing former Letsholonyane midfielder will be a tough task.

“If he does get the chance, it would be great to see him and come up against him but he must know that he has a very tough opponent,” he continued.

“I spoke to him the other day and just congratulated him on signing a contract with Highlands.

"He is one of the fittest guys I have ever played with, so I don’t think fitness will be an issue if he gets thrown in there, I am sure he will be the Yeye that we all know.

“He is such a good player and once he starts going he just doesn’t stop."