MTN8: Highlands Park are yet to concede but could struggle against SuperSport United - Dladla

The former Masandawana midfielder has tipped the two Bafana Bafana strikers to cause all sorts of troubles for the Lions of the North

Retired midfielder Josta Dladla has tipped SuperSport United to lift this year’s MTN8 trophy as they prepare to face on Saturday evening.

Dladla believes coach Kaitano Tembo’s men have lethal strikers in the form of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler who are capable of breaking down any defence in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

On the other hand, he acknowledged that the Lions of the North are also dangerous as they are yet to concede in the competition so far.

“I think it’s a difficult one to call because you’ve got a team that is scoring goals left right and centre in the form of SuperSport United,” Dladla told Goal.

“They’ve got the experience and dangerous players upfront, you mention players such as Gabuza and Grobler, they have experience and very dangerous in front of goal.

“Their experience is combined with young players such as Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, it’s really a tricky one to call because they are up against a stubborn team in Highlands Park.

“Highlands are yet to concede in the tournament so far and it’s one of those games where you are not sure which team can win this one. I think it’s all about taking your chances and I hope I’m not choosing a wrong team, but SuperSport are taking this one.”

Looking at the two team’s progress to the final, Amantsantsantsa defeated and Mamelodi Sundowns whilst Owen Da Gama led his men to victories over and .

“Without taking anything from Highlands Park, they played good football and they deserve to be in the final. They proved their worth in their first season in the PSL and they survived,” he continued.

“Finishing in the top eight is not a fluke and although Owen da Gama may say he wants his boys to gain experience, I don’t’ think there’s a coach that doesn’t want to win a trophy.

“He has a solid defence and he will want to win this trophy but again, will they cope against the bullying strikers in Gabuza and Grobler?

“At the end of the day, it depends on who wants it the most because a football match is won by scoring goals. I think teamwork can do it for any team. I am choosing SuperSport and I hope I have made the right choice.”

On the fact that the Tembisa-based side has Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Tendai Ndoro in their camp, the former player has shared his thoughts on the duo’s impact on the match set for Orlando Stadium.

“They have two experienced players in the league, Ndoro has not played much although he has been there for a while now,” reacted the former Amakhosi player.

“They have experience in the bench and that’s a strong message to the youngsters to say if they don’t deliver, there’s someone like Ndoro who can come in and take the jersey.

“That’s the same thing with Yeye, he has not played a single match since he was signed two weeks ago but his presence will have a massive impact on the team.

“The youngsters are aware that if I don’t perform, the coach might call on Yeye and they know his quality. Owen must be commended for bringing experience in his team because it can go a long way.

“However, I wouldn’t want to see Yeye playing because he was not there to contribute as far as their progress to the final is concerned. It’s a question of why fix it when it’s not broken.

Article continues below

“Finally, I think the players must just go there to enjoy themselves, give their best because it won’t serve any purpose to regret later.

“A cup final is a matter of going all out and avoid the if’s and should have been after the match. It’s a massive game and the guys must just give it their 200%, the atmosphere has been set and let the supporters enjoy the game because not many get to reach the final."