MTN8 Final: Why Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zwane has point to prove vs Cape Town City

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane can use Saturday’s MTN8 final against Cape Town City to show the nation that he is still good enough to play for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa coach Broos has made no secret of his desire to usher in a more youthful Bafana side, and with the team topping their World Cup qualifying group after four rounds, it’s hard to argue with his decision.

The Belgian did, however, show that he’s willing to bend a bit when an older player is making a strong case for inclusion in the Bafana team, as was the case recently with Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Keagan Dolly, 28.

Zwane is a fair bit older, at 32, but the consummate professional remains in excellent shape and has lost little of his energy and nippiness over the years.

He has had a couple of injury setbacks over the past 12 months but seems to be getting close to back to his best, and therefore, the MTN8 final in Durban - at 18:00 on Saturday - may just have come at the right time for him.



Broos and his technical team are sure to be watching.



While he has nothing to prove to the South African fraternity thanks to his 69 goals and 44 assists in 322 club matches, it seems the Brazilians attacker still has to win over the national team boss.

Zwane has over the years been an effervescent presence and a regular match-winner for both club and country, surely he deserves a bit more consideration before he is put out to international pasture?

His experience of winning the Caf Champions League in 2016, together with five domestic league titles and four major cup titles, could be invaluable to the young Bafana side. Having serial winners around, who can score and create goals, can’t be a bad thing, no matter his age.

Sundowns under-represented?

Masandawana have blown all their PSL rivals out of the water in the past five seasons and are the undisputed heavyweights of South African football. Already at this early stage of the season it’s difficult to see any other team winning the league.

Yet when it came to Broos selecting a provisional 36-man squad for the qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana, it was noteworthy, and surprising, that only three Sundowns players were included – Mothobi Mvala, Rushine De Reuck and Thapelo Morena.

Apart from Zwane, others who may feel hard-done-by not to have been chosen by Broos, including Andile Jali, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Lakay and especially, due to his youth, Rivaldo Coetzee.