MTN8 Final: 'When you beat worthy opponents like this, it feels lot sweeter' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena praised Cape Town City FC after the Tshwane giants were crowned MTN8 champions.

Fagrie Lakay's second-half strike canceled out Thapelo Morena's opening goal as the two teams drew 1-1 after extra-time in the final which was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

However, Denis Onyango's goalkeeping heroics in the penalty shootouts inspired Masandawana to a 3-2 win on penalties as the Uganda star saved five spot-kicks.

"Don't we love to make it difficult. But credit to Cape Town City, they are a very very good side," Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the match.

"They keep fighting and you've seen throughout the season that the games are never over until they're over for them. They've always got the possibilities of scoring.

"When you leave the game open for so long and you create so many chances and you don't put them to bed that becomes lesson number one."

The former Orlando Pirates interim coach admitted that Masandawana were not a good team without ball with the Citizens having looked dangerous when they kept possession.

"Lesson number two we are not a very good side without the ball. In certain moments in the second half, we were very naive and didn't look after the ball," he added.

"And they are a very good side when they have possession. Credit to City, they're a top side with good players. It was not easy. When you keep missing chance, I mean that chance when Thapelo had one on one you're hoping that goes in.

"We got situations where if we make a better pass then it's a better situation to score. When you miss these chances the emotional attachment to the game drops," he continued.

"When you beat worthy opponents like this it feels a lot sweeter. The shoot-out was difficult. Congratulations to the team."

It is Sundowns' first Top 8 title since 2007 and Mokwena and his fellow co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi have now won two major trophies with Masandawana including last season's PSL championship.

"We've delivered the one that's been missing from the cabinet and now we focus on the lessons we take out. It's a long season ahead," he said.

"We have a very difficult [PSL] game [against Maritzburg United] on Wednesday. For now, recover, recoup and travel back to Johannesburg and fight for three points on Wednesday."