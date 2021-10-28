MTN8 Final: What is it, when is it, how can I watch?

The 2021 MTN8 tournament has now come down to two teams who will battle it out for honours at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the confrontation between Sundowns and Cape Town City as each of them bid to become the first team to win a major piece of silverware this season.

The MTN8 started with eight teams who finished in the top-half of last season's Premier Soccer League campaign.

Participants this term included Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, starting on August 14 and both the Soweto giants fell by the wayside in the quarter-finals.

Other teams Golden Arrows, SuperSport United, Swallows FC and AmaZulu were also knocked out at different stages, leaving Masandawana and the Citizens as the last two standing.

What is the MTN8 Final?

This is a match involving two remaining teams who have survived the quarter-finals and the last four.

Cape Town City and Sundowns will be battling for the R8 million prize money guaranteed to the winner of this competition which began in 1972.

Sundowns have previously featured in the MTN8 final nine times, winning it thrice and finishing as runners-up on six occasions.

It is now five years since Masandawana last reached the final of this competition and last won it 14 years ago.

This is the third time for Cape Town City to participate in the MTN8 decider which they won in 2018 after being runners-up the previous season.

Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in this competition with 15 titles but have not won it since 2014 after clinching their first crown in 1974.

How to watch the MTN8 Final?

SuperSport TV has confirmed on their schedule they will be broadcast this match live on their PSL channel 202.

CT City and Downs Road to the Final

Sundowns began their 2021 MTN8 journey with a quarter-final fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

After racing 2-0 in front, Masandawana surrendered their lead to allow Amakhosi to force the contest to a 2-2 regulation time draw.

But the Tshwane giants prevailed in the penalty shootout 2-1 as Chiefs missed four kicks.

That victory earned Sundowns a semi-final date with Golden Arrows whom they dismissed 4-1 on aggregate.

This was after a 1-1 draw in KwaZulu-Natal, before winning 3-0 at home.

City also enjoyed an impressive run to the final, first seeing off a much-fancied AmaZulu side 2-1 fresh from finishing last season as PSL title runners-up.

They followed that up with an emphatic 4-0 aggregate victory over Swallows FC in the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw at home, before winning 4-0 in the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium.