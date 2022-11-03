MTN8 Final: Orlando Pirates receive Pule boost ahead of AmaZulu clash, Maela still in fitness race

Orlando Pirates have announced Vincent Pule has returned from injury and could feature in Saturday’s MTN8 final against AmaZulu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pule has been out injured, having last played competitive football in early October and missed five games across all competitions. But the attacker is back to full training and is up for selection on Saturday. However, while Pule is back, captain Innocent Maela is still trying to recover from a hamstring strain sustained last weekend during the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of Pule widens coach Jose Riveiro’s options upfront. It could, however, prove to be difficult for Pule to start given the fine form of Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng. The Buccaneers might have lost to Chiefs last week, but they have been slowly showing improvements in attack in recent games.

WHAT PIRATES SAID: Midfielder Miguel Timm is available for selection, following his brief absence enforced by suspension,” Pirates said in a statement. “The midfielder is one of a few players that could find themselves back in the match day squad after being sidelined along with Vincent Pule, who is back at full training after recovering from injury.

“The Bucs camp is however not entirely without injury concerns, with skipper Innocent Maela in a race against time after limping off early during the Soweto Derby.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PULE? Now fully fit, Pule will be trying to work hard in training and convince Riveiro that he deserves to play on Saturday. If handed some playing minutes, he would be keen to impress and keep a place in the team given the emerging stiff competition upfront.