MTN8 Final: How Orlando Pirates will be affected by Kaizer Chiefs loss - AmaZulu legend Dearnaley explains

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates were beaten in a fourth straight Soweto Derby by Chiefs last weekend. Fresh from that defeat, they go into the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Dearnaley believes the derby loss will force the Buccaneers to adopt a defensive approach to the AmaZulu match and he says that could cost them.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think tactically it will be a really tight game,” Dearnaley told iDiski Times. “With Pirates losing the derby last week, they might be mentally a bit more defensive, more negative and the attitude and the attitude not to lose the game rather than win the game. AmaZulu will also be cautious because it’s the first Cup final in a long time, and players may be not used to it, scared to make a mistake.

“So I think both teams will be almost ‘negative’ and maybe it’s a midfield battle and one mistake or one moment of brilliance can separate the teams – one goal like in the derby maybe. But in South African football, you never know what’s going to happen. It could be a 4-3 but I think it will be tight, just one goal or maybe extra time and penalties as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are bidding to become the PSL team to claim the first major trophy this season. If they manage that feat, they would then hope to use MTN8 triumph to inspire them in the challenge for the Premier Soccer League title. On the other hand, AmaZulu would want to end a 30-year wait to lift any piece of silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? After the MTN8 final, Pirates will take on Chiefs again next week, this in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals, where AmaZulu and Memmmlodu Sundowns are the other two teams involved.