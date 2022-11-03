MTN8 Final: Kaizer Chiefs game will help AmaZulu plan to hurt Orlando Pirates - Maluleka

AmaZulu FC midfielder George Maluleka believes videos of the recent Soweto Derby match will be useful for them when they face Orlando Pirates.

Maluleka discussed Usuthu's ambitions ahead of the final

The veteran player also explained how they plan to exploit Bucs' weaknesses

Mido will be playing in his sixth MTN8 final

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu are set to go head to head with a wounded Bucs side in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday with a whooping R8 million and a trophy at stake.

The Buccaneers are licking their wounds at the moment following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Maluleka's former club, Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby encounter last weekend.

Nicknamed Mido, Maluleka, who is one of AmaZulu's most experienced and successful players, opened up about their preparations for their highly-anticipated match against Pirates.

WHAT DID MALULEKA SAY?: “I’m not the only one … there are a lot of guys here that play a big role. I think we have a team that has a very good mix of players that can also advise one another on the right way,” Maluleka told the media.

“So, I’m very lucky to be in that space and to be around ambitious players, and I think that’s why we are here today. So, it is really up to us to step up and put ourselves in this position.

“We are definitely going to try to exploit their weakness and that will definitely benefit us. Depending on the coach’s game plan on the day," the 33-year-old continued.

"We’ll take a look at a couple of clips from their game against Chiefs, and we’ll try to hurt them where it matters most."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mido has been very influential for Usuthu in this season's MTN8 having produced a Man of the Match performance in the semi-final second-leg clash against Chiefs.

The former Bafana Bafana international will be taking part in his sixth MTN8 final and he has won the trophy twice with Chiefs in 2015 and Mamelodi Sundowns last year.

Having tasted defeat in an MTN8 final with Chiefs, Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United, Maluleka's experience could be key to an AmaZulu win over Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU AND MALULEKA? Mido and his Usuthu teammates will be targeting their second successive win when they take on Pirates. Coach Romain Folz's side is brimming with confidence after securing a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in a PSL clash on Sunday.

The win ended AmaZulu's nine-match winless run across all competitions and the team will be confident when playing the Buccaneers.