MTN8 final is bigger than the Olympics - Highlands Park midfielder Mvala

The attacking midfielder admitted the Lions of the North are the underdogs against a much-fancied Matsatsantsa side

midfielder Mothobi Mvala is looking forward to their clash with SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN8 final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old player feels winning the MTN8 would be a bigger highlight for him than playing in the Olympic Games.

Mvala was part of 's Under-23 side which played in the Rio Olympic Games in in 2016.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the final. I have been here since 2013 and this is the first time being in the final," Mvala told Daily Sun.

"This is a special moment me and for us as a club. I’m happy that there is a possibility for me to play.

"I hope I will start. If we win, it’s going into the history books. It will also be the best moment in my life, even bigger than the Olympics for me," he added.

Mvala is a very important player in Owen Da Gama's side having finished last season as Highlands Park's top goalscorer with eight goals in the .

The hard-working player is happy to be sharing goalscoring responsibility with Peter Shalulile, who is the current top goalscorer in the league with six goals.

“I was happy to finally break the ice, but I was not under pressure to score. Our strikers are doing the job, Peter Shalulile is on fire at the moment. It’s not about me," he said.

Mvala feels the pressure is on Matsatsantsa as the Tshwane giants are the favourites to clinch their third Top 8 title.

“With regards to us being underdogs, that doesn’t really bother us. We are not under pressure, we are going there as a united team determined to win the match. They will feel us," he concluded.

Highlands Park will lock horns with SuperSport at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.