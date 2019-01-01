MTN8 final: Highlands Park vs SuperSport United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Lions of the North will be the home side against Matsatsantsa in the MTN8 final which will be played at Orlando Stadium

and SuperSport United will meet for the first time in a Cup match on Saturday night.

The Lions of the North have never been to a major Cup final since 1983, and this will be their first with Owen Da Gama at the helm.

For Matsatsantsa, this will be their 11th final in the last 10 seasons - the most by any team in the .

Kaitano Tembo has already been promised a new deal if he wins the MTN8.

Game Highlands Park vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, October 5 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SABC1

Squads & Team News

SuperSport United will be without Onismor Bhasera for this clash against the Lions of the North.

The left-footer is suspended after receiving a red card last weekend, but Tembo has enough depth to deal with his absence.

Apart from Bhasera, Matsatsantsa have all the players available, and all eyes will be on their front three of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike for this match.

Gabuza has already scored three goals in the MTN8, and Tembo will look to him to kill off the game in 90 minutes.

The Tshwane giants will also pin their hopes on the likes of Ronwen Williams and Dean Furman. The two players are among the most experienced in the side.

The Lions of the North have not reported injuries from their camp ahead of this encounter.

But Owen Da Gama knows he has at least three players who can easily hurt SuperSport United on the night.

Tendai Ndoro is still smarting from losing four Cup finals with and he will be fired up to win something with his new team.

Peter Shalulile is the club's top goalscorer thus far, and Da Gama will look to him for goals.

Match Preview

Highlands Park and SuperSport United have met four times since 2016.

Matsatsantsa have won two of the four matches while the Lions of North won just one game with the other match ending in a draw.

Tembo's side has scored six goals against Highlands Park while conceding just four in the four meetings.

Highlands Park needed penalties to oust in the previous round after failing to score over two legs.

In fact, they have only scored one goal in regulation time during the tournament this season and that was against Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals.

SuperSport United scored three goals and conceded one in the semi-finals against .