MTN8 final: Have SuperSport United overtaken Kaizer Chiefs as the Cup kings?

Amakhosi may have won a record 15 MTN8 titles, but Matsatsantsa have certainly overtaken them in the last 10 PSL seasons

SuperSport United will play their 11th final in a just over nine years when they come up against in the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

This is an impressive record and Matsatsantsa are showing no signs of slowing down although the league continues to elude them.

The last time SuperSport won the title was nine years ago when Gavin Hunt was still their manager.

Since then, their focus appears to be on Cup competitions, and there's no denying that they have been head and shoulders above the rest.

Previously, were known as the Cup kings of South African football for their success in knockout competitions, but this hasn't been the case in recent years.

The Soweto giants' last major piece of silverware came four years ago when they won a league and cup double under the stewardship of Stuart Baxter.

Have Matsatsantsa overtaken Chiefs as the Cup kings of South African football?

This is a question on everyone's lips as Kaitano Tembo prepares to lead his charges to their third successive MTN8 final - and the coach's second as head coach.

Tembo lost last season's season MTN8 final to , but SuperSport United are seemingly enjoying participating in the competition more than any team in the PSL.

They have been to three MTN8 finals since 2011 - losing the twice, against Moroka Swallows and Cape Town City, in 2012 and 2018 respectively, while winning the 2017 edition at the expense of Benni McCarthy's side.

Saturday's MTN8 final will be Matsatsantsa's fourth in seven years - no other team has ever been to more finals of this competition since the telecommunication company took over in 2008, including Kaizer Chiefs, who only managed to reach three finals and winning two - in 2008 and 2014 and losing to in 2015.

Even before the competition was renamed, SuperSport United will always be remembered for reaching so many finals during Pitso Mosimane's tenure between 2001 and 2007.

Mosimane and SuperSport United lifted this trophy (then known as the SAA Supa8) together when they beat Chiefs in 2004.

Ironically, that was the only time the now- coach ever won the trophy. He has been unfortunate when it comes to the MTN8 since arriving at Chloorkop in 2012.

The term 'Cup kings' doesn't only include the MTN8, but other Cup finals as well, and it's only fair to admit that SuperSport United have done fairly well in other competitions too.

The Tshwane giants have been as dominant in terms of the number of Nedbank Cup finals reached since the 2011/12 season.

Again, no other team has been to more Nedbank Cup finals than Matsatsantsa during that period - they won three of the four finals including back-to-back triumphs at the expense of in 2016 and 2017.

Their only Nedbank Cup final loss was in 2013 when Chiefs narrowly beat them 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

SuperSport United have also been to two Telkom Knockout Cup finals - losing to Platinum Stars in 2014 and winning the 2016 edition.

In addition, SuperSport United became only the second South African team after Pirates to reach the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, during the 2017/18 season - their first continental Cup final where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to .

SuperSport United have won 5 of the last 10 Cup finals, and they will make it six trophies out of a possible 11 should they beat the Lions of the North.

If they win Saturday's MTN8 final, Matsatsantsa will equal both Chiefs and Pirates, who won the tournament on two separate occasions since 2008.

Based on the number of Cup finals reached and won in the past 10 seasons, it is evident that SuperSport United have indeed overtaken Chiefs as the Cup kings of South African football.

It is a crown they deserve because Chiefs have managed to win just two Cup competitions - Nedbank Cup in 2013 and MTN8 in 2014 - to Matsatsantsa's five.