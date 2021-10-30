MTN8 Final: Controversial Mamelodi Sundowns penalty shoot-out win adds to calls for VAR

There was an element of controversy at the end of Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 final penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.



Ultimately, it cannot be denied that the Pretoria side were deserved winners after they had created the more frequent and better chances on goal over the 120 minutes in Durban. Were it not for a string of brilliant saves by Cape Town City keeper Hugo Marques, Downs could well have wrapped up victory before the shoot-out.

It should also be acknowledged that Denis Onyango was absolutely sensational in the spot-kick lottery, saving a total of five of the seven penalties he faced.

The first four saves the Ugandan made all seemed legitimate as he started well inside his own net, taking a movement forward - without moving over the line - and then launching himself even further forward at the moment the ball was struck by the opposition. It helped close down the angle and made it very difficult to score against.

Because he timed it perfectly and didn't move off his line ahead of the Cape Town City players making contact with the ball, he stayed within the rule of the law.

However, for the last kick, it looked very much like Onyango had stepped forward off his line and then took a second movement forward at the time City skipper Thami Mkhize kicked the ball.

Some of the City contingents were understandably angered and Mpho Makola was red-carded for his protestations.

Again, it can’t be argued that the better team on the night won, even if the Citizens put in a very spirited performance.

But when considering that it was a whopping R8 million on the line in the winner-take-all format of the MTN8, the PSL and Safa will surely feel a growing sense of urgency to follow world football trends and implement Video Assistant Referees, otherwise known as VAR.

At the very least, it could have clarified that perhaps, Onyango was actually making contact with the goal line, at the moment Mkhize kicked, rather than leaving a lingering sense of doubt.