MTN8 Draw: Kaizer Chiefs avoid Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The competition’s semi-final draw was conducted on Monday evening with interesting match-ups being lined up

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid to defend the MTN8 title will continue with a clash against Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals, while Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against AmaZulu.

The MTN8 draw was conducted on Monday as Chiefs avoided Sundowns, who recently hammered them 4-0, in what was their biggest defeat in the Premier Soccer League era.

Amakhosi will start at home in the two-legged semi-finals against Brandon Truter’s AmaZulu, who have been enjoying an impressive run in all competitions this season.

After Chiefs struggled to beat Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarter-finals, needing a penalty shootout to sneak into the last four, they now face Usuthu who could prove to be tougher opponents.

AmaZulu have managed four wins, a draw and a defeat across all competitions this term with striker Frank Mhango in top form.

Chiefs are the most successful team in the MTN8 with 15 titles and they will be coming up against opponents who have never won this competition.

While Chiefs have AmaZulu to deal with, Orlando Pirates were paired with Mamelodi Sundowns in another semi-final clash.

This could be the biggest fixture of this competition’s round as Pirates start at home in the first leg.

Former Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe thinks Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro has what it takes to inspire Pirates to reach the final of the competition they last won in 2020.

Manenzhe went on to hail Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleneg Khune for his quarter-final heroics.

“There is something Riveiro brings to the PSL that the Sundowns technical team will know,” Manenzhe told SuperSport TV.

“We are in game number six in the season but Chiefs have already used three goalkeepers. That’s uncharacteristic of them. Arthur Zwane’s number one at the moment is Itumeleng Khune.”

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth is of the opinion Usuthu will beat Chiefs in the semi-finals and he also had something to say about Khune.

“AmaZulu will cause an upset over the two legs,” said Booth.

“South African coaches are taking this habit of using second or third-choice goalkeepers in Cup competitions. But Khune proved to be up there."