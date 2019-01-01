MTN8 Cup: Orlando Pirates supporters deserve better - Mokwena

The highly-rated Bucs tactician is wary of a hard-running Lions of the North side as the Soweto giants look to return to winning ways

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena says the club's supporters deserve better ahead of their clash with on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are licking their wounds after suffering two defeats, one to Zambian side Green Eagles in the Caf and the other to SuperSport United in a match.

Mokwena admitted Bucs players underperformed and it is time for them to double their efforts when they take on Highlands Park in the MTN8 Cup quarter-final.

“There is no running away from the fact that we have underperformed in the last two matches we have played,” Mokwena told the club's official website.

“As I said following our defeat (to SuperSport United), our supporters deserve better from a team like ours and for that reason, we have to double our efforts to ensure we get a favourable result on Saturday.”

Pirates will take on a Highlands Park side which will be making their debut in the top 8 competition.

The former assistant coach promised the Buccaneers will give their all in order to advance to the semi-finals of the lucrative Cup competition.

“Obviously, it won’t be easy because Highlands Park are a tough side. This is a hard-running team with players who can influence the match single-handedly," he added.

"We will give the opposition the respect they deserve, but having said that, we will also give our all to secure a victory," he concluded.

Pirates will play host to Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.