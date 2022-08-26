The Soweto heavyweights are keen on bouncing back from their loss away at Cape Town City but might miss several key players

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed Ashley du Preez and Reeve Frosler are doubts ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final against Stellenbosch on Sunday at Danie Craven Stadium owing to injuries.





New signings Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove are also not guaranteed to play since their work permits have not arrived.





However, the tactician believes midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe might feature as Amakhosi aim at bouncing back from their 2-0 loss in the Premier Soccer League in the midweek played at DHL Stadium.





"We still don’t have a few of our key players like Ashley, Reeve as well, he might not be available. We’re waiting for the medical team to give us the report about him. We’re training today so I’ll get the report as to whether he’s available or not," Zwane told the media as per the iDiski Times.





"Sithebe I think he’s going to be available. In Sithebe’s case, it was a case of too much loading, that’s why even look at some other games I had to substitute him because we had to manage him. So Sithebe is available.





"So it’s Reeve and Ashley [out]."





The tactician hopes Bimenyimana and Dove's cases might be solved before Sunday to allow him to rest some players considering this weekend's outing will be the team's sixth match in just 22 days.





"I think most of the guys [are available], except for the guys that we’re working on their work permit with the hope that maybe if possible we can get it tomorrow and then it would be much better for us," Zwane continued.





"At least then we’d be able to strike a balance and also help the players that have been playing week in week out, because the games are coming thick and fast.





"At some point we wanted to rest Keagan [Dolly], we wanted to rest Khama [Billiat] but it was always going to be difficult because those are two of our key players to help the youngsters as well.





"Because if you throw the youngster in the deep end, and it’s a make or break situation, that’s not what we want. Rather introduce them like we were doing with Mduduzi [Shabalala]. when we are leading and then maybe it’s the last 15 minutes of the game, we manage the game, then we can bring in Mduduzi, we can bring in many others because that’s the right way to do it."





Just like Chiefs, Stellies are hoping to get a positive outcome after suffering a 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in their midweek league clash.