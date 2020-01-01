MTN8: Bloemfontein Celtic will use underdog tag vs Orlando Pirates - Maduka

The 50-year-old tactician revealed what they have learned from their recent Caf Confederation Cup matches against Maniema

Bloemfontein head coach John Maduka says they are happy to be the underdogs heading into the 2020 MTN8 final against .

The two teams are set to battle for a trophy and R8 million prize money at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Pirates embarrassed their arch-rivals in the semi-finals as they secured an emphatic 5-0 aggregate win and they are widely to the considered to be the favourites to win the MTN8.

Malawian tactician Maduka explained that they will use the underdog tag to their advantage when they face a Bucs side which is undefeated this season.

“We are going there as underdogs, most of the people expect Pirates to beat us and win,” Maduka told the media.

“So, that again gives us that advantage because the pressure is not on us. The pressure in on Pirates, the majority of people think Pirates are going to beat us and as a team we have planned.

"We have worked hard and [we are] looking forward to the final."

Phunya Sele Sele are coming into the final brimming with confidence after reaching the Caf Confederation Cup first round in their debut appearance in a continental tournament.

They defeated DR Congolese side AS Maniema Union 3-2 on penalties on Saturday after the preliminary round tie ended in a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Maduka believes the experience gained from their two clashes with Maniema will help them as they prepare to face nine-time MTN8 champions Pirates this weekend.

“We have learnt a lot in the Caf competition. The teams fight from the word go all the way to the final whistle and that’s one thing that we have learned," he added.

"There is so much in the tactical part of it whereby the game is physical."

Celtic and Pirates have already met this season with the Buccaneers emerging 1-0 winners in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match courtesy of Siphesihle Ndlovu's late goal last month.

This will be Celtic's second major cup final in three months having succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to in last season's Nedbank Cup in September 2020.