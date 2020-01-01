MTN8: Bloemfontein Celtic will go all out - in-form Mabena looks to haunt Orlando Pirates

The former Bafana Bafana international has warned the Buccaneers, who remain undefeated this term

Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena is confident that they can defeat in the 2020 MTN8 final on Saturday.

The two clubs are set to clash at the 2010 Fifa World Cup semi-final venue Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with Siwelele looking to humble a much-fancied Bucs side.

Celtic will be making their first appearance in the Top 8 final since mobile network operator, MTN began sponsoring the tournament in 2008.

However, the Free State giants won this competition in 2005 when it was still known as the SAA Supa 8 and it remains their only Top 8 title.

"We will go all out. We want to make history to win the final for Celtic. We will do our best to bring the trophy to Bloemfontein," Mabena told the media.

"It is a new season, and we expect to finish the game with celebrations and not tears again. We believe that we can pull off an upset."

Nine-time Top 8 champions Pirates are considered to be the favourites heading into the final as they are undefeated this season and they also secured a 1-0 win over Celtic in a match last month.

Mabena had a spell with Pirates between 2009 and 2014 - helping the club clinch seven major trophies including two MTN8 trophies.

The experienced player then had a three-year stint with the now-defunct Platinum Stars, before moving to Celtic where he has seen his confidence grow as the club captain.

"I think the role I've been given in the team gives me confidence, but having said that, I've also been in the game for a while now," he said.

"The experience I've gained from my previous teams, I think I've put it in [my game] here. With the coaches, I've worked with, especially with my current coach,

"The confidence they've given me each and every time from the training helps me a lot."

The 33-year-old explained that he has been given a better platform to express himself at Siwelele where he has netted 21 goals in 80 league matches.

"To be around the other senior players plus the youngsters, who are willing to learn and listen, obviously the experience I'm bringing in also helps them a lot, and it helps the team as well," he added.

"So, I think I'm calmer and more mature from [the time at] my previous teams, not only Orlando Pirates but also Platinum Stars, and I'm just enjoying my football.

"This is the platform that they have given me to go out and express myself as a senior player."

Mabena has been in good form in this season having netted three goals from four matches across all competitions.