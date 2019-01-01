MTN8: Away goal is not an advantage for Mamelodi Sundowns – Arendse

The Masandawana defender has warned Amatsantsansa that they will shut the back door when they meet on Wednesday

defender Wayne Arendse has revealed their MTN8 ambitions ahead of their semi-final second-leg clash against SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians centre-back was on the scoresheet against Cote d’Or last weekend in the Caf and has stated their mission is to score goals at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Arendse has also made it clear their mission is to lift the Wafa Wafa trophy, and added they cannot only rely on their away goal advantage.

“It’s not really an advantage because there is no guarantee that they won’t score,” Arendse told the media during a press conference.

“We know what we need to do. We pride ourselves on scoring goals and keeping it tight at the back. That’s what we will be looking to do,” he added.

“As players, we really want this Cup because it is the only one that’s missing in the trophy cabinet. I think this year is a really good year for us to go all the way and lift the trophy,” concluded the former Cape Town Santos defender.

Having secured a 5-0 win over the team from Seychelles on Saturday afternoon, the Brazilians are in high spirits and will look to wrap up the match as they now play as hosts.

On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane will also want to lay his hands on this lucrative trophy he is yet to win since taking over the former African champions in 2012.

A goalless draw will see the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions through to the final of the competition, but they will be wary of Amatsantsantsa’s deadly strike force led by Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

The duo is confident after finding the back of the net for coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops in their 3-all draw against in the league on Saturday night.

Should they manage to secure a spot in the final, this will be the Tshwane side’s second final appearance in a row after losing out on penalties to Benni McCarthy’s Citizens in the previous campaign.