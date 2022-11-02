MTN8: AmaZulu will not put entire plan on Orlando Pirates’ Saleng - Folz

AmaZulu head coach Romain Folz has stressed they will not put all their attention on Orlando Pirates forward Monnapule Saleng on Saturday.

AmaZulu to take on Pirates on home soil

Saleng played pivotal role in Bucs’ advancement

Folz affirms AmaZulu are not underdogs

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu will face the Soweto giants during the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Saleng scored twice as the Sea Robbers dispatched Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the semi-final. And despite the forward’s current good form, Folz says they will not focus on him alone as Pirates have other good players.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Nope, we treat every player and team the same; we give them the same level of focus," Folz told the media, as quoted by FARPost.

"We are aware of their quality and a few individuals, but we do not put an entire plan on one player, he is a good player, and they have other great players.

"As much as we know what they have, they know what we have. It’s going to be a good game for both teams.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On whether AmaZulu are underdogs, Folz said: "I don't know if we're going into this game as underdogs or not.

"I think it's going to be a game between two very good teams. I'll be honest in saying that what happened on their side in the previous game [1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs] is their matters and not mine. I'd like to focus on what we have to do."

"Obviously, it does not mean we're not looking at what they're doing, trying to analyse how they play, and the different variations in their shape they might have.

"The different styles of play they might have, which we know from the last time we played them, and today there are not so many changes. There are a few tricks here and there that they've added, but I wouldn't say we're favourites or underdogs.

"I think we're here because we deserve to be here; we didn't steal anyone's spot, and it's a matter of giving our best like we always do. As I always say, if we deserve to win that game, we'll win it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Folz registered his first win with Usuthu at the weekend, which came against Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League match.

This is AmaZulu’s first cup final appearance since 2010, when they lost to Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup.

Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers will be under considerable pressure to win after falling to Chiefs in the derby.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOLZ? A cup victory against Bucs will help the 32-year-old Frenchman announcement himself to South African football and write his name into Usuthu history.