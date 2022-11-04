MTN8: 'AmaZulu’s Mhango should not try to prove point against Orlando Pirates' - Manqana

Former AmaZulu star Njabulo Manqana has advised Frank Mhango not to try and prove a point against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Mhango will face his former side in the final

Malawian fell down the pecking order before he left Bucs

Manqana advises AmaZulu on how to overcome Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Mhango – a former striker for the Soweto giants – is expected to be the lead attacker for Usuthu during the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Before he joined the Durban club at the beginning of the season, the Malawian had become a peripheral figure at the Soweto club.

The cup final, therefore, offers him an opportunity to play against the Sea Robbers on a big stage.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Mhango must be calm and play his normal game," Manqana, who also featured for Pirates, said.

"Speaking from experience, it's very dangerous to play to prove a point... Mhango must not do that.

"When you're trying to prove a point, you end up playing badly because your mind is not focused on the actual game but on your individual imagination.

"One thing for sure, Mhango will punish Pirates if he gets a chance. When I moved, I tried to prove a point whenever we faced the Arrows, but I ended up having poor performances, and that cost me a spot in the XI in the following games.

"So, it is really not good to play with the purpose of proving that your previous team made a mistake to let you go."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Manqana further advised AmaZulu to keep a keen eye on Pirates’ new signing, Kermit Erasmus. He also tipped Usuthu captain Makhehleni Makhaula to play a vital role in the final.

"Makhaula reminds me of Tinashe Nengomasha [former Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder]," he explained.

"I like the way he nullifies threats, and I think AmaZulu will dominate because of him. On the other hand, Erasmus is dangerous, and AmaZulu defenders must not give him breathing space.

"It's very difficult to say who will win, but I see AmaZulu dominating, though that doesn't mean they will win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates go into the final as a wounded side after losing the Soweto Derby bragging rights to Amakhosi.

On the other hand, AmaZulu should be more motivated after they registered their first win – in their last match against Stellenbosch – under coach Romain Folz.

WHAT NEXT FOR MHANGO: A triumph in the cup final over Pirates will be a sweet victory for him.

He was overlooked by the club and later released, even after he had a sensational outing with Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon last year.