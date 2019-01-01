MTN8 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times & TV channels
The 2019 MTN8 tournament was launched last week where the PSL also released official fixtures.
The format of the competition hasn't changed as teams that finished in the top four at the end of last season will again be playing their quarter-final matches at home.
Defending champions Cape Town City will get their title defence at home against Polokwane City on Saturday. This will be the first of four matches that will be played this weekend.
The second match of the tournament will be between Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park.
Bucs, who last won back-to-back MTN8 titles in 2010 and 2011, finished second last season and will, therefore, enjoy the luxury of playing in front of their home fans at the Orlando Stadium.
2016 runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Neither side has won the competition since the current sponsors took over in 2008, but Sundowns were champions in 2007 while Celtic lifted the trophy in 2005.
The final match of the quarter-final round will be played on Sunday, with Bidvest Wits hosting SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium.
Of the eight teams involved this year, only Highlands Park and Polokwane City have not won the MTN8 trophy in their history.
The biggest losers this year are Kaizer Chiefs who finished outside the top eight at the end of last season.
Here is your full guide to this year's MTN8 competition.
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Cape Town City v Polokwane City
|Aug 17
|Newlands Stadium
|15h00
|SS4
|2
|Orlando Pirates v Highlands Park
|Aug 17
|Orlando Stadium
|18h00
|SS4
|3
|Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloem Celtic
|Aug 17
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|20h15
|SS4
|4
|Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United
|Aug 18
|Bidvest Stadium
|15h00
|SS4