Mthethwa: Stellenbosch retain reported Kaizer Chiefs target

Stellies have confirmed the defender’s stay, a player who was reportedly wanted by the Soweto giants

Stellenbosch have extended defender Sibusiso Mthethwa’s contract as coach Steve Barker looks to do better in the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The reported ' target has also expressed his delight in extending his stay in the Cape Winelands.

Under the guidance of the former boss, Stellies finished 10th on the log table last season and were one of the teams that were in fine form under the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE).

"I want to thank the management for believing in me and offering me another contract,” a statement from the club read.

“It's a huge honour and privilege to be a part of the Stellenbosch FC family and I can't wait to achieve great things with this great club."

Looking at Mthethwa’s contribution last season, the former player featured in 23 matches across all competitions.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old defender’s contract was set to expire with Stellies in June this year, but the former National First Division (NFD) champions have since decided on his future.

In addition, recent media reports suggest the Naturena-based giants were looking to bolster their central defence with the former Cape Umoya United player, pending on the appeal outcome of the transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

Having done well to retain their PSL status last season, Barker has already signed former Amakhosi and defender Zitha Macheke.

Apart from the former player’s arrival in the Western Cape, the club has also snapped up former goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

Just after the announcement by the Citizens a few weeks ago releasing the netminder, Stephens completed his switch to the last season’s debutants last week and will look to become a regular under Barker.

The former Moroka Swallows shot-stopper spent the best part of the last two seasons playing second fiddle to Dutch goal minder Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Stellies parted ways with former Dutch U19 stopper Boy de Jong just after the lockdown was announced in March, and Barker turned to Lee Langeveldt for the remainder of the previous term.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Barker will still have defender Nyiko Mobbie next season as the right-back spent the previous season on loan from treble champions, .