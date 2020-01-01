Mthethwa: Stellenbosch FC defender addresses Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The well-traveled player is hoping to extend his stay with Stellies having made 21 appearances across all competitions this season

Stellenbosch FC defender Sibusiso Mthethwa has opened up about being constantly linked with giants .

The 29-year-old player was said to be on the radar of Amakhosi after he helped Stellies secure automatic promotion to the PSL from the National First Division (NFD) last season.

Mthethwa was reportedly scouted by Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp towards the end of the campaign and the Soweto giants were expected to make an offer for the player.

However, the former Platinum Stars centre back dismissed the reports which linked him with Chiefs as he was never approached by any club.

“Obviously, when you’re doing well people, will talk,” said Mthethwa on Daily Sun.

“I don’t really take any of those links seriously because there isn’t even a single club that has come with an offer. It’s all just talk.

“I just try to focus on my job, my team and do my best. And thankfully we have done quite well as a team this season, although it has not been easy.”

Mthethwa remains a key player for Stellies and his exploits have kept experienced defender Morgan Gould on the bench this season which has been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, his current deal with the Western Cape-based side is set to expire at the end of next month having joined the club from now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2018.

The tough-tackling player believes if he continues to perform well for Steve Barker's side he will be rewarded with a new contract by management.

“My mind at the moment is on the job at hand, which is keeping the club up. I haven’t really thought much about the contract situation,” he said.

“I feel that if I work hard enough then the club will offer me a new contract. But if that doesn’t happen, then I will have to look elsewhere.

“If they feel like they still need me here, then I would be more than happy to stay because I have enjoyed my time here. But if it isn’t meant to be, then I will also embrace a new challenge elsewhere.”

Mthethwa is a well-travelled player having also played for the University of Pretoria and in the PSL.