Siyabongiseni Mthethwa is the type of player Kaizer Chiefs needed, according to the club's former captain Tefu Mashamaite.

Amakhosi acquired Mthethwa recently

He was plying trade at Stellies

Mashamaite rates him

TELL ME MORE: Mthethwa is among the players Chiefs managed to acquire in the most recent transfer window.

He was a rock at his former club Stellenbosch, helping in shaping the midfield. His impact and hard work for Stellies convinced Molefi Ntseki to go for his services, a move that has been lauded by Mashamaite.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am a big fan of Ox; I mean that guy is one of the most complete box-to-box midfielders in South Africa in my opinion," Mashamite told iDiski Times.

"I watched the first leg of the [MTN8] semi-final against [Orlando] Pirates. They [Stellenbosch] were one man down and Ox was there defending. In the defensive box, he was covering. When the ball was played to the lone striker Ox was there supporting.

"These are the type of players that Chiefs need right now: someone who plays with heart, someone who goes into situations that are difficult, you know when people are shying away.

"I feel like Ox is the type of player who’s going to put everything out there, so it’s going to be a major boost."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mthethwa, who is a full Bafana Bafana international, is expected to help Ntseki deliver a trophy for the Glamour Boys this season.

The 29-year-old made his debut for Amakhosi on September 27 when he came in as a substitute to help the Soweto giants come from a goal down to defeat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the Premier Soccer League outing.

However, he could not help Chiefs in his second league game in gold and black as the team fell by a solitary goal against Cape Town City.

WHAT NEXT: Currently, Mthethwa is in Ivory Coast with the national team Bafana Bafana preparing for an international friendly with the hosts on Tuesday.

He featured against Eswatini on Friday, a match played at the FNB Stadium in South Africa, and ended goalless, a result that did not amuse coach Hugo Broos.

Mthethwa is definitely giving his best, hoping to be part of the team that will play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.