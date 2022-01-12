Mthethwa: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs target opens contract talks with Stellenbosch FC amid PSL clubs interest

Stellenboch FC are determined to keep hold of one of their key defenders, Sibusiso Mthethwa, with their PSL rivals interested in his services.



The lanky centre-back's current deal with Stellies is set to expire at the end of June this year and he was once on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs after he helped the Western Cape outfit clinch the National First Division title in 2019.



Stellies managed to retain his services and he has become an influential player for the team in the Premier Soccer League, having made 49 appearances in the top flight thus far.



Having entered the final six months of his current contract with Stellenbosch, Mthethwa, who was linked with SuperSport United last year, is unsurprisingly on the radar of other clubs in the current transfer window.



However, his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has made it clear that his client is keen to extend his stay at the Danie Craven Stadium side where he feels appreciated.



"Mthethwa's contract with Stellenbosch will expire in June this year, but we are busy negotiating with the club over a new contract," Mulovhedzi told GOAL.



"There are PSL clubs that are interested in him, but we respect Stellenbosch a lot. We want to give SFC first preference hence we are busy negotiating with them.



"We are grateful for what they have done for us. They have been good to us."



Mthethwa is an experienced player having started his professional career at Free State Stars during the 2012/13 campaign and he made three appearances in the PSL in the same campaign.



The 30-year-old went on to turn out for the University of Pretoria and Platinum Stars in the local elite league, before moving to Stellenbosch FC in 2018.



He signed a two-year contract extension with Stellies in 2020 and the deal will now expire at the end of the current season.