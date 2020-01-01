Mthembu: Why Cape Town City released former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker - Comitis

Amidst the covid-19 pandemic, the former Amakhosi hitman has opted to part ways with the Mother City outfit

With many clubs yet to finalize player contracts due to the coronavirus pandemic, chairman John Comitis has confirmed they have released former and striker Siphelele Mthembu.

Goal gathered earlier that the man called ‘Shaka Zulu’ has been released by the Mother City-based club considering the fact that his contract was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.

In addition, Comitis explained the reason behind the early departure of the burly striker, who asked to head back home to KwaZulu-Natal to attend to personal issues, forcing them to amicably part ways.

"Yeah, Siphelele's contract comes to an end now in June and he decided to go home early because he's had some personal issues," Comitis told Goal.

"And we basically reached a settlement agreement with him and it's an early termination."

The former Lamontville hitman joined the former MTN8 champions in July 2018 from and he is now a free agent.

Mthembu’s departure comes after Comitis recently expressed his thoughts on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic regarding the finances.

The move can be seen as one to manage the Premier Soccer League ( ) club's salary bill.

Moreover, the experienced forward has been struggling to find his best form under ex-coach Benni McCarthy and current mentor Jan Olde Riekerink this term and he was previously linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Taking a glance at his contribution this season, the former Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein striker managed only 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring just a single goal.

Meanwhile, Mthembu is one of the longest-serving players in the South African top-flight with a career that has lasted for 12 years.

City are placed at number 10 with 27 points from 23 games on the PSL standings and they will look to challenge for a top-eight spot when the season resumes.