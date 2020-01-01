Msuva: Tanzania star explains why he excelled and his biggest mentor

The Taifa Stars striker reveals how he rose up the ranks to finally play for the national team and move to Europe

striker Simon Msuva has revealed why he managed to excel as a player and the mentor who pushed him to accomplish his dream of turning professional.

Msuva, who plays for Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida, is among the known players in Tanzania who emerged from local academies to make it to a high level in their profession.

Msuva has now revealed discipline and determination are the two qualities which made him excel in his career, urging other young players to observe them.

“As you know, I am a product of football academies which helped a lot to build the person I am today. I had a chance to be drilled by different coaches, who always appreciated my abilities,” Msuva is quoted by Daily News.

He particularly pointed out former Taifa Stars coach Kim Poulsen as his main motivator to accomplish his long-term plans of playing outside the country.

“I came from his [Poulsen] hands and managed to learn basic football skills from him since he was willing to offer whatever he had to us such those who grasped his lessons have managed to reach far as far as football is concerned," he continued.

He added as a result of Poulsen influence, he earned a chance to be called up to play for the national team while he was still young, and he managed to prove his worth despite competition from seniors in the squad.

“My teammates used to encourage me I had something special to offer, which is why, I never gave up but rather continued to do my part, while knowing football was the only thing to take me further in life and I can now enjoy the fruits from the seeds sown,” Musuva continued.

“I was never satisfied playing in Tanzania since my dream was to play outside the country no matter which club and where provided I crossed the borders.”