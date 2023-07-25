Msimango warns Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns - Kaizer Chiefs want PSL title and Cups!'

Given Msimango insists Kaizer Chiefs have enough fire-power to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title and cups next season.

Msimango among the new Chiefs players

Chiefs have not won silverware in recent years

New defender promises changes

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs are currently experiencing a trophy-drought run since the 2014/15 season when they won the Premier Soccer League.

However, they have made exciting purchases in preparation for the 2023/24 season, optimistic about ending the unwanted run.

Msimango is among the new players who have been brought on board to help the Glamour Boys in their bid to win silverware in the forthcoming campaign.

The defender is confident the team will deliver, owing to what he has already seen.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are a very ambitious team, this [Tanzania tour] was just a taste of what is to come. The atmosphere was brilliant; it’s what we expect when we come and play in Africa," Msimango told Far Post.

"We are happy we came here and shared the passion with the Yanga fans. [We want] to win each and every game we play, win cups, win the league. We’re a very ambitious team. The project that we have is very ambitious.

"We owe it to the management and our chairman [Dr.Kaizer Motaung] to bring some silverware this season," Msimango concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango was part of the Chiefs team that lost to Yanga SC by a solitary goal last weekend in the pre-season game staged at the Benjamin Mkapa on Saturday.

The former TS Galaxy defender further hinted new coach Molefi Ntseki might be

trying a new partnership in defense.It is interesting to see if indeed Chiefs can challenge for top honours next season as promised.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Chiefs play Township Rollers in another pre-season game.