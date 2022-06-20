Msimango: Kaizer Chiefs-linked defender issues come-and-get-me plea

Reports have recently emerged suggesting the 25-year-old could make a big move to the Soweto giants

TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango feels it is time for him "to change the environment" as he responds to reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The centre-back has been with Galaxy for the past two seasons, establishing himself as one of their key players while also captaining the Mpumalanga-based side.

Asked if he is interested to move back to Gauteng and join Chiefs, the former Highlands Park defender says he is ready for “a bigger challenge” as he leaves everything in the hands of Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi and Amakhosi’s Kaizer Motaung.

“I won't lie to you, I am not sure what's happening. I know these things are handled by the chairman [Tim Sukazi] but I can confirm that no-one has told me anything about joining Chiefs,” Msimango told Sowetan Live.

“I have always said that now I am ready for a new challenge, a bigger challenge for that matter. It's really time for me to change the environment but at the end of the day I can't force the move to happen.

“I am only a player. The people who have powers to make it happen are the chairmen from both clubs [Sukazi and Kaizer Motaung]. I won't leave without Galaxy's blessings at the end of the day.”

At 25 and having consistently played Premier Soccer League football, Msimango could be the kind of player sought by new Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane.

If he signs for Chiefs, he will find competition in central defence from Siyabonga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube.

In the past two seasons, the experienced Ramaphlwe Mphahlele was used more at the heart of defence than in his usual right-back position.

Amakhosi recently signed central defender Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch, having also released veteran centre-back Daniel Cardoso.

Article continues below

It is to be seen if the Soweto giants will release more defenders as they now prepare to enter a busy PSL transfer period which opens on July 1.

Galaxy chairman Sukazi recently said they are open to selling players to Chiefs when asked about Msimango.