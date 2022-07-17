Msimango: Being linked with Kaizer Chiefs excites TS Galaxy captain

The former Highlands Park player also reflected on signing a new deal with the Rockets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign

TS Galaxy captain and defender Given Msimango has admitted that being linked with Kaizer Chiefs thrilled him.

Amakhosi were reportedly interested in the tall centre-back towards the end of the 2021-22 season and he has now opened up about the rumours.

Msimango revealed that he contacted Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi and his agent to find out whether it was true that Chiefs were interested in him.

"To be honest when the rumour started obviously a big club like that requiring your service even though it was a rumour," Msimango said on iDiski Times.

"It gets you excited, it gets you in a mental space whereby you feel you done very well and you excited, you recognised for the work you.

“But the professional side of me took me back and I had to call the right people, the chairman, my agent to find out how true was, is it," he continued.

“And there was some truth in it but no further steps were taken to make it possible hence I was okay, I was like ‘I’m in a professional environment."

The 25-year-old recently signed a new deal with Galaxy which will expire in June 2025 and he is happy to honour his contract.

"I’m contracted to TS Galaxy, regardless of my ambitions as a footballer I need to honour the contract that I have.”