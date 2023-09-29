Msimango and Kaizer Chiefs 'fitted like hand in a glove' - Ex-Amakhosi player lauds defender

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite has lauded Given Msimango's impact at the club, insisting he has fitted seamlessly.

Msimango joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy

He has been a regular at Amakhosi

His displays have caught Mashamaite's attention

TELL ME MORE: Msimango joined Chiefs in the recently concluded transfer window as Amakhosi signed proven players in their bid to end their trophy drought.

Since joining the Molefi Ntseki-led team, Msimango has played 11 games already for the club across all competitions.

It explains why Mashamaite is adamant the 26-year-old was meant to play for the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "You know, his form, I feel like he just went into Chiefs and he fitted like a hand in a glove," Mashamaite told Far Post.

"He looks so comfortable like he’s been playing for Chiefs for a long time. He doesn’t look to be under any kind of pressure and that’s the kind of material Chiefs need right now.

"The fact that he was also part of the recent Bafana Bafana preliminary squad it’s a reward for his hard work. I hope it goes a long way into building his confidence.

"I think he’s a player who’s growing in stature. He’s one player who has got what it takes to be a good defender. Let’s hope he also cultivates that into winning trophies for Kaizer Chiefs," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe playing together at the heart of Chiefs' defense, Amakhosi have kept just four clean sheets in 11 matches in all competitions.

They have conceded nine goals in the process, and are already out of the MTN8 after falling to Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT: Msimango and his fellow defenders have to step up and tighten at the back to help the club stand a chance of winning silverware this season.