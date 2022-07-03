Mpole: Tanzanian star offered to PSL clubs after beating ex-Kaizer Chiefs target to Golden Boot

The Tanzanian star is rated among the best strikers in the East African country and could soon be snapped up by one of the SA teams

Ex-Geita Gold star George Mpole is open to making a move to the PSL following a successful season in Tanzania according to his agency.

The 29-year-old won the top goal scorer award after scoring 17 goals in the Tanzanian Premier League while playing for Geita.

Mpole beat Young Africans centre forward Fiston Mayele, who recently attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, to the league's Golden Boot award.

The Tanzania international is now a free agent after leaving Geita according to his agency in South Africa, P Management Sports.

"Introducing Free Agent George Mpole the Top Goal Scorer In the Tanzanian NBC League with 17 goals currently searching for a new home in South Africa," a statement read.

P Management is one of the top sports agencies in South Africa having recently facilitated Yusuf Maart's transfer from Sekhukhune United to Chiefs.

Mpole has already plied his trade outside his homeland of Tanzania as he was once on the books of Real Nakonde in Tanzania in 2017.

Chiefs are known to be in the market for strikers and they have five spots available in their foreign quota after releasing Kenyan star Anthony Akumu on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will make a move for Mpole having recently shown interest in his former rival in the race for the Golden Boot award.