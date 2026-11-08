Mpho Padime opens up on 'scary' Orlando Pirates journey after R100,000 Man of the Match full debut

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The teenager enjoyed a dream full debut for Orlando Pirates as his decisive goal secured a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout Cup. The 19-year-old academy product not only propelled the Buccaneers into the semi-finals but also walked away with the Man of the Match award and a significant cash prize.

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Overcoming the nerves to deliver at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates’ latest sensation Mpho Padime has admitted to feeling overwhelmed during his early days at the club after marking his full debut with a match-winning performance. The teenage attacker was the difference-maker as the Buccaneers edged past Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. His solitary strike was enough to send the defending champions through to the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup, continuing the club's dominance over Babina Noko this season.

The 19-year-old, who has risen through the prestigious Pirates youth ranks, showed remarkable composure to settle a tense affair.

Speaking after the final whistle, the young forward was visibly moved by the occasion and the impact of his contribution. "I feel very happy, and I’d like to thank the coaches and my teammates for the opportunity they granted me, so yeah I’m very happy," he told SuperSport TV.

Padime elaborated on the emotional weight of representing one of South Africa’s biggest clubs, acknowledging that the path to the senior squad was intimidating. "There’s not much I can say because I’ve been waiting for my chance," the youngster explained during his post-match interview. "I’m from the township and when I first arrived, I was scared but I’ve always wanted to be here. It's a huge step up for any young player."

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Tactical discipline and future plans for the prize money

Detailing the game plan that unlocked the opposition, Padime credited the coaching staff for their guidance during the match. "That’s what the coach told us to play inside the [Sekhukhune] box, we will get a goal, and we just need to be patient because our opponents obviously didn’t come here to lose either," he noted.

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The physicality and intensity of the cup tie were also noted by the debutant, who recognised that representing the Soweto giants requires a specific mentality. "It wasn’t easy out there on the pitch, but obviously we have to show that we’re Pirates," Padime added. "It’s hard but we had to try something even if it means we win 1-0, we’ll take it and work better next time."

Joining Mamelodi Sundowns in the final four, Pirates are now just two games away from successfully defending their title.

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The teenager insisted that he would not be making any rash decisions on spending his R100,000 Man of the Match bonus on his own, preferring to consult those closest to him back home. "I’ll decide with the family what we’ll do with it because I know wherever they are, they are very happy," Padime concluded.