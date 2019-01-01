Mpho Matsi: Filling the void left by Lebohang Maboe at Maritzburg United is big responsibility

The 28-year-old player has reunited with Ertugral having worked with the experienced coach at Black Aces

New Maritzburg United midfielder Mpho Matsi says he is happy to have reunited with coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The midfield maestro recently joined Maritzburg from fellows Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Cape Town City on a six-month loan deal.

“I happy to have reunited with coach Muhsin. I believe that we will try to help the team improve, but we must work hard – it is not a secret,” Matsi told Goal.

“I have spoken to the guys and they welcomed the coach and the team will not struggle under him because they are a playing team,” he said.

“I came here on Wednesday and they have already had some sessions with the coach. They are slowly grasping his style, but it’s just a matter of having a structure and defending well,” he explained.

“In my opinion, the team has been conceding and not scoring goals. We just need to change that and score goals,” warned the midfielder.

Ertugral has called on the former Mpumalanga Black Aces player to fill the void left by Lebohang Maboe, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Maritzburg United at the beginning of the season.

“Yeah, it is a big responsibility because we know they lost (Lebo) Maboe. He was their main guy and he also scored goals from midfield,” continued the former AmaTuks skipper.

“I think that is the reason why the coach brought me here. I think we just need to be organized and at least get points than to lose our games. He wants us to have a solid structure and then we can have the freedom going forward,” he said.

When asked about leaving the reigning MTN8 Cup champions City, Matsi explained that football is all about opportunities and that is why he accepted the offer to join Maritzburg.

“Look, I was getting used to the Mother City, the people and the club, but it is football. When an opportunity comes your way you have to take it. I was used to the city of Cape Town, but I hope I will add value here and I am looking forward to my stay here,” he concluded.

Maritzburg will start their PSL second round campaign against Golden Arrows on Sunday afternoon.