Mphela urges Kaizer Chiefs to look outside the PSL for a striker

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Katlego Mphela says there are no consistent strikers in the Premier Soccer League and the Soweto giants should search for a marksman beyond South Africa.

Only Lazarous Kambole who has played two league games is the striker who has scored for Amakhosi this season.

Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic have been struggling with injuries and none of them has found the back of the net.

Mphela feels the solution for Chiefs rests abroad as he mentions a few non-South African strikers who took the PSL by storm.

“I think Chiefs need someone like Shalulile, who will come in and score goals for fun. In the local market, I don't think there are strikers who are consistent enough,” Mphela told Soccer Laduma.

“Going abroad is an option, but they shouldn't just bring anyone for the sake of it. They need quality, they to go back to the days of getting strikers like Collins Mbesuma and Knowledge Musona.”

During the January transfer window, Chiefs missed out on signing Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo.

But there was debate if the Bafana Bafana man could be the striker needed by Amakhosi.

While coach Stuart Baxter’s strikers have been struggling, it is the midfielders who have stepped in.

Keagan Dolly is their top goalscorer with six league goals and followed by Khama Billiat who has found the back of the net five times.

After the festive and Africa Cup of Nations break, Chiefs have played two games and failed to score in each of them.

That has invited criticism on Baxter for not participating in the transfer market in January.

With the Soweto giants resuming their league business on Saturday with a trip to Baroka FC, it is yet to be seen if their frontrunners will improve.