Mphela joined Kaizer Chiefs because he felt unwanted at Mamelodi Sundowns

The ex-Bafana Bafana star says he turned down a lucrative offer from elsewhere to sign for Amakhosi from the Brazilians

Former international Katlego Mphela has revealed he joined because were dragging their feet to renew his contract, which made him feel not needed at Chloorkop.

As he entered the final six months of his Mamelodi Sundowns contract in January 2014, Mphela said he heard no word from the club regarding his future.

This was after failing to start a game for Sundowns in the first half of the 2013/14 season where he made five appearances from the bench, scoring two goals.

Chiefs then came calling and a transfer deadline day loan move to Naturena followed before it was switched to a permanent transfer in July 2014 after he had spent five and half seasons with the Brazilians.

“For me it was a bit of a difficult situation because I had my agent [and] on the other side I had the team. All I know is that there were six months left on my contract,” said Mphela on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

“You know when you are left with six months you are allowed to sign elsewhere when the club does not engage you and that’s what happened until such a time when rumours came out that I had signed for Chiefs and that’s when my agent came back and told me that these people [Chiefs] want to engage you.

“But then remember I had to think about myself and other things because I asked myself that I have been here for a lengthy part of my life and my contract is expiring [but] no one is saying anything, no one is saying we are going to renew [your contract] or not. I felt like, wow, 'I am not needed there and then here are offers.' What do you do as a person?”

Mphela says before settling for Chiefs, he turned down a lucrative contract offer from Mpumalanga Black Aces as well as SuperSport United.

He had previously worked with then Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter in the national team and he says he still had unfinished business with Bafana Bafana, which made it easy for him to pick Amakhosi.

“I had an offer from Aces and they put more money to be honest, more than anyone. Yes they put more money [than Kaizer Chiefs] but I was like ‘I still want to play for the national team,’ you consider those things,” Mphela said.

“And SuperSport United were there, they were willing to offer not more money but a longer contract. And then Chiefs came the last minute and I thought about it because I had worked with Stuart Baxter before.

“For him to come to me, I didn’t go to him, he came to me, I was like ‘this guy wants me, actually I am going to make it.’ I had played for him before so he came to me and I decided right there ‘ok cool I’m coming.’ I made a decision that I am going to Chiefs.”

Five months after his Sundowns departure, the Brazilians were crowned Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and his stay at Chiefs also saw limited game time but he, however, ended his stint there as a league champion.