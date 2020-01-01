Mphela compares Maluleka’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns like Ronaldo to Juventus

The retired Masandawana hitman explores the ex-Amakhosi midfielder’s switch to Chloorkop

Former striker Katlego Mphela says George Maluleka’s switch to the Brazilians is not about challenging Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana, but all about strengthening the squad.

The retired hitman explores why some of the players from Naturena tend to struggle at Chloorkop, as he looks to George Lebese’s time under coach Pitso Mosimane, saying ‘Mido’ is like ’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other hand, ‘Killer’ is confident the Tembisa-born midfielder made the decision to join the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to secure his future whilst looking at new challenges and ambitions.

“For me, I’ve been in this situation before and I think he has thought about his family and his security. I think he made up his mind based on a number of things and as a professional player, he managed to decide and join Sundowns,” Mphela told Goal.

“Maybe there are things that happened in between and its only George who knows. I’ve played for Sundowns and it’s a good environment for a player like George. Even at Chiefs, it was a good place for him.

"But we need to also look at big players such as Ronaldo, he left and went to and I think George is in that space where he wanted to set new ambitions in terms of winning trophies with Sundowns and also play in Africa.

“We just have to wait and see what will happen at Sundowns. I’ve played with both George Lebese and Maluleka, they are talented players.

“I think Maluleka was convinced by the coaches at Sundowns and he saw the bigger picture that he can fit and do well there. He’s a hard worker, competitive, and talented.

“For me, I think he will be able to fit in and do well there.”

On whether the former SuperSport United and Cape Town anchorman can be able to challenge the likes of Jali and skipper Kekana, the 35-year-old shares his thoughts.

“I don’t think it’s about fighting the likes of Jali, Hlompho, and so on. But it’s about strengthening the team because we all know Sundowns competes on so many fronts,” he added.

“We all know George brings a different quality into the team. Hlompho is not getting younger.

“So, I think all the players at Sundowns cannot be available for all the games and George will definitely come in to boost their depth.

“He will have to compete against Andile and all the other guys but not to force some of the players out of the team. He will bring good competition and I really can’t say, he will focus on taking places for certain players.”