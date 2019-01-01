Mphahlele hurt to see Kaizer Chiefs absent from MTN8

The experienced Amakhosi right-back is disappointed by his side's absence from the season's first cup competition

defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has explained the pain of not participating in the 2019/20 edition of the MTN8 Cup tournament.

‘Rama’ revealed how the Chiefs squad want to bring back glory days at Naturena and not playing in the Wafa Wafa competition is a major hindrance to that target.

Chiefs finished ninth in the previous term and failed to qualify for the first knockout tournament of the new season, but the Bafana Bafana defender revealed they have accepted their fate.

"It's there and we're not there, it's a reality. So, I think we've accepted in our mind that we're not going to play MTN8,” Mphahlele told the media.

"It's not nice because we're missing one more trophy to compete for, but there's nothing we can do about it now so we have to accept it, it's in the past now."

As Amakhosi look to do better in the Premier Soccer League ( ) following a bright start, where they clinched wins over and Black , the right-back has admitted the club has lost financial rewards.

"It's not a blessing in disguise. We really wanted to be in the top eight and compete and work on our game. It's also a lot of money that the club's losing out on,” he continued.

"But it's difficult to win it also, because it's pre-season and teams are still shaky, trying to organise themselves. But we're not there so we can't talk about MTN8 right now."

Meanwhile, coach Ernst Middendorp will aim to fine-tune his men as they will meet SuperSport United in their next PSL match on August 24 at the FNB Stadium.