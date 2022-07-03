Mphahlele: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain to reunite with former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Zuma? - AmaZulu respond

Usuthu have signed several players soon after they were released by Amakhosi including Kgotso Moleko and Philani Zulu in recent seasons

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe 'Rama' Mphahlele is reportedly set to join AmaZulu FC where he would reunite with his former teammates.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market having announced the signings of nine players ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Mphahlele is currently a free agent after parting ways with Chiefs - ending his six-year stay at the club and he is now looking for a new club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

When contacted for a comment regarding the rumours linking the 32-year-old with AmaZulu, the club's media officer Brilliant Mkhathini could not deny or confirm whether Rama will be joining the club.

"I am hearing this for the first time from you regarding us signing Mphahlele. Maybe the club's management will let me know [about his signing]," Mkhathini told Durban-based publication Isolezwe.

Mphahlele, who is a former Mamelodi Sundowns captain, would reunite with his ex-Chiefs teammates Dumisani Zuma and George Maluleka if he does join Usuthu.

"He is not playing [Sandile] Zungu [AmaZulu chairman] this season he is signing. In fact, Mphahlele should have officially introduced him and Maluleka [as new signings]. It is a small delay," a source told the same publication.

Maluleka, 33, recently joined Usuthu on a free transfer after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns where he spent two seasons.

The 1972 National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) champions have already signed Veluyeke Zulu, Riaan Hanamub (both Chippa United), Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs), Augustine Kwem and Ethan Brooks (both TS Galaxy), Rally Bwalya (Simba, Tanzania) and Frank Mhango (Orlando Pirates),.