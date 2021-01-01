'We can’t give up now' - Mphahlele cautions Kaizer Chiefs as Amakhosi look to avoid unwanted record

The 30-year-old is set to miss Amakhosi's clash with Petro de Luanda, with the Glamour Boys desperate to end their winless run

Kaizer Chiefs captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele has called on his teammates to take responsibility as the Soweto giants endure a poor season.

The Soweto giants were hammered 4-0 by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in their most recent match over the weekend with Mphahlele being sent off in the closing stages of the game.

The defeat in the Caf Champions League Group C equalled Chiefs’ heaviest defeat since the club's inception in 1970.

Amakhosi are now winless in their last eight matches across all competitions and they are placed 10th on the PSL standings - seven points above the relegation zone.

“Look it doesn’t need a rocket scientist, we know, we’re not in a good space, we’re not doing well, the results are not forthcoming,” Mphahlele told iDiski Times.

“We as players have to take responsibility for that and say, ‘guys, are we doing enough?’ Which I think we are not, we are not doing enough to help the club.

“I mean, this is one of the biggest clubs and, we’re going through what we’re going through."

The experienced defender stated that they cannot use the fact that Chiefs are currently banned from registering new players as an excuse for the team's struggles this term.

"But the only people who can take the club out of this situation is the current crop of players that are there; we are aware of the transfer ban that we have from Fifa," he added.

“We can’t give up now; we as the players have to take full responsibility, especially senior players.”

Chiefs' next game is against Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in their third Champions League Group C on March 6.

The Soweto giants will equal another unwanted record when if they fail to win the match which is set to take place at their home ground, FNB Stadium.

The longest winless run in Chiefs' history is nine matches and the Naturena-based giants have failed to win their last eight games.

Amakhosi are placed third on Group C standings with one point from two matches having started their group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw against Guinea's Horoya AC at home on February 23.